Northampton: Taxi drivers' anger at new regulations
Taxi drivers gathered in Northampton to protest against plans designed to tighten industry regulation.
More than 100 drivers gathered outside The Guildhall to make a stand against West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) draft Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy.
The App Drivers & Couriers Union (ACDU) organised the rally and called the plans "racist and misguided".
The council said the changes were designed to keep passengers safe.
The proposed policy would see a new penalty point scheme introduced, similar to the DVLA model, that could see drivers lose their taxi licenses.
Points could be issued for not complying with the drivers' dress code, not behaving in a civil and orderly manner and failing to attend a booking on time.
Shafqat Shah, a taxi driver in Northampton for more than 25 years, said the proposals were "draconian".
"Our drivers feel very strongly. If they don't listen to us then we will go on strike, " he said.
"The least they can do is extend the consultation process."
The proposals would also require foreign nationals who have not continuously lived in the UK for more than five years to obtain a 'certificate of good conduct' by the relevant embassy for each country they have resided in for more than three months.
UK citizens who have lived outside the country for more than three months at a time must do the same.
Muhammad Jadson, Operations Manager at Crosstown Cars, said: "A lot of drivers are already under immense stress, the most vulnerable job is a taxi driver and if you want to have safety for the public that should include drivers."
The proposals are under consultation until 26 March and the ACDU plan to continue protesting.
Yaseen Aslam, ACDU President added: "These draft policies they are trying to introduce criminalise and affect the workforce which is predominantly black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.
"It's about dignity and respect. Our mission is to come out, fight this and we will keep fighting."
David Smith, the council's cabinet member for community safety, said: "The key purpose of this new draft policy is to keep passengers in private hire vehicles and taxis safe.
"A huge amount of work has gone into devising an approach which levels the playing field for drivers and operators across west Northamptonshire.
"We continue to engage with drivers and operators as part of the process."