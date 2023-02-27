Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Chelveston
A motorcyclist has died after his bike was involved in a collision with a car.
The man, in his 20s, died near Chelveston in Northamptonshire at about 14:40 GMT on Sunday, police said.
His blue Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling towards Chelveston on the B645 Kimbolton Road when he collided with a silver VW Passat travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.
Northants Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage.
