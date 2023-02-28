Wellingborough: Barrister climbs tree in bid to stop felling

A campaigning barrister has been arrested after he climbed an ancient lime tree in Wellingborough a bid to stop it being cut down. Paul Powlesland from Garden Court Chambers in London said he took action because police were "threatening to arrest people for aggravated trespass for standing next to the trees".More than 50 lime trees are being removed to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development. Northamptonshire Police said a protestor who climbed a tree had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and officers were "liaising with the man to ensure he can climb down safely".