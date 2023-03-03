Northampton: Town history to be celebrated with 'heritage park'
A central car park could be transformed into a "vibrant heritage area" in a bid to bring the history of a town to life.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wants to replace the Chalk Lane car park in Northampton, using £1.5m of Town Funds money.
Plans for the Marefair Heritage Park have been revealed in a public consultation.
The authority said it would "shine a light on the town's important history within a green community space".
The planned heritage park lies in the shadow of Castle Mound, once the site of the historically significant Northampton Castle.
There has been a castle on the site since Saxon times and it was once a favourite of King John who moved his royal treasury to the building in 1205.
Launching the consultation, WNC said: "Marefair is hugely significant to England's story.
"We are looking to transform Chalk Lane car park in Marefair into a heritage park which celebrates the heritage of the area, redefines the entrance to the town centre from the station and offers open space for families and the local community to enjoy.
"The project will regenerate a heritage-rich area of Northampton which includes the remains of Northampton Castle, reinterpreting and shining a light on the town's important history within a green community space."
The site is close to Northampton railway station where the last remaining postern gate of the castle is, as well as many historic local buildings - the Old Black Lion, Hazelrigg House, Castle Hill URC and St Peter's Church.
Councillors want the public to tell them what they would like to see brought to the area.
Work could start in the autumn and take a year to complete.
A conservation plan to protect the castle site remained in place, the authority added.
