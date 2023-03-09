BBC Weather Watchers capture the snow in the East of England

Snow on garden ornamentsEcho Echo/BBC Weather Watchers
Snow cloaked garden ornament in Royston, Hertfordshire

BBC Weather Watchers have been out and about early with their cameras as snow hit parts of the east on Wednesday.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place until the early hours of Thursday for most of the East of England.

A yellow warning remains in place in the East Midlands, including Northamptonshire, until 14:00 on Friday.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys in some areas.

Iceman2606/BBC Weather Watchers
That's going to take some scraping... capture by the appropriately named "Iceman2606" in Wellingborough
MKMapMan/BBC Weather Watchers
Snow fell on the statue of John Dankworth at the Stables, Wavendon, Milton Keynes on Wednesday night
Moomin/BBC Weather Watchers
An eerily silent scene in Thornhaugh, Peterborough
Netty/BBC Weather Watchers
Snow cloaking a bridge in Braunston, Northamptonshire
country marg/BBC Weather Watchers
Snowy gardens photographed in Castor, near Peterborough
Walking Tractor/BBC Weather Watchers
Getting artistic on this car in Bawburgh, in Norfolk, on Wednesday night

BBC Weather Watcher Walking Tractor shares his tips on telling the story of the weather in photos

Echo Echo/BBC Weather Watchers
Snow cloaked the branches of trees in Royston, in Hertfordshire
Groundsman Franco/BBC Weather Watchers
Snow as far as the eye can see, here in Thurleigh, near Bedford
Steve Hubbard/BBC
The birds in Yelling, Cambridgeshire, will be appreciating these well-stocked feeders in the cold weather
DarkSkies/BBC Weather Watchers
The snow came down in Ravenswood, near, Ipswich, on Wednesday night

