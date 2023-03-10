Northampton: Shooting investigation ongoing after case discontinued
Police have said they were still investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the head after a case against a woman was dropped.
A man in his 30s was shot on Southampton Road, Northampton at about 19:20 BST on 15 October.
He was taken to hospital and an attempted murder investigation began.
Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, was charged with conspiracy to murder but the Crown Prosecution Service said the proceedings were "discontinued".
"This is still the subject of an active investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a spokesman said.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The case is still ongoing."
She said no further arrests had been made but the investigation was still live.
