Man, 19, dies in single-vehicle crash on A605 at Barnwell
- Published
A 19-year-old man died after the car he was driving left the road.
Northamptonshire Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the A605 at Barnwell at about 17:15 GMT on Friday.
The force said the driver of the Ford Ka died at the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and urged anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.