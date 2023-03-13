Family pays tribute to teen killed in car crash in Barnwell
The family of a man who died in a car crash have said they are heartbroken.
Finbar Billings, 19, from Benefield, Northamptonshire, was killed when his Ford Ka left the road on the A605 at Barnwell at about 17:15 GMT on Friday.
His relatives described him as a "wild child" with "a heart of gold" and said they were lost without him.
Northamptonshire Police appealed for witnesses to the single vehicle crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Mr Billings's family said in a statement: "We are obviously very heartbroken and are lost without him.
"Finbar was a 'wild child,' as they say. He always knew how to make it better, he had a heart of gold and would always be there to offer a helping hand in a time of need.
"A genuine man who was taken from us too soon."
