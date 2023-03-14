Northampton: New £1.1m SEND unit approved for school
- Published
A £1.1m school unit for children with special educational needs has been approved by councillors.
The unit will be built at Hunsbury Park Primary School in Northampton.
It will accommodate up to 50 children who have "significant difficulties associated with autism", West Northamptonshire Council heard.
The council said there was a clear need for the unit as it had been "forced" to use places outside the county and independent providers.
It said it had exceeded its own current specialist provision within the area.
The council said in May, when the provisional plan for the school was first agreed, that the greatest demand for specialist places across West Northamptonshire was in Northampton, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In January, the primary school employed 48 full-time and 21 part-time staff. Once building work has been completed, it is expected it will employ 61 full-time and 24 part-time staff.
