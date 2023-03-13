Part of Northampton General Hospital evacuated after fire
Part of a hospital was evacuated after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a building.
Six crews were sent to Northampton General Hospital's Cliftonville site just before 14:00 GMT and the public was asked to avoid the area.
The hospital said the blaze was not in a clinical area but some patients were moved "as a precaution".
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was under control by 16:15.
In a post on Facebook, the force said firefighters with breathing apparatus were being withdrawn but crews would remain on the scene "until the incident is safely concluded".
The hospital announced on Twitter all patients and staff were safe and the fire had been put out.
It said: "While the fire is not in a patient area, we have moved some of our patients as a precaution."
The cause of the fire and details of any damage are not yet known.
