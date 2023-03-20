Northampton firm Cosworth accused of harmful substance dump
- Published
People and the environment were exposed to harmful substances by the motorsport firm Cosworth, a former worker claims.
It is alleged waste believed to contain toxic chromium IV was dumped next to the River Nene and on the edges of the firm's premises in Northampton.
The allegations were made by the former worker at an employment tribunal where he claims he was unfairly dismissed.
Cosworth said it was aware of the allegations and was "fully compliant with all UK regulations".
The ex employee claims he was sacked for making a protected disclosure as a whistle-blower, which is disputed by Cosworth.
The automotive engineering firm said he was dismissed for unauthorised absence and that a final written warning had been sent beforehand.
The final written warning on 2 February stated the then worker had been on unauthorised absence since 12 January and that his pay had stopped since then.
The warning, the tribunal was told, instructed him to report for work on 3 February but he did not come in.
The former worker, who was dismissed on 16 February, told the hearing in Watford, Cosworth had kept "unlocked waste barrels, containing hazardous materials including waste from the plasma machines, in an unsheltered, outdoors location".
He claimed this was a health and safety risk and he had pointed out the hazard warnings on the containers.
It is alleged he raised the matter with the company by email stating he "wished to be considered a whistle-blower" arguing the company was "exposing the workforce as well as the local population and environment to harmful substances".
In his submission to the tribunal, the former employee said in August 2022 he was working on the plasma lining equipment when he claimed he was "exposed to large quantities" of "carcinogens" which covered "my clothing, skin in various areas and face".
"During working underneath an area of the equipment which is not regularly serviced," he said, "dust was disturbed" adding he later "developed an extremely sore skin, nose and throat, which I believe lead to a severe case of acute sinusitis."
The tribunal heard the former worker had "communicated" with both the Health and Safety Executive and the Environment Agency about the matter.
A Cosworth spokesperson said: "Cosworth is committed to the health and safety of its staff and to the environment in which it operates its business.
"The company has robust measures in place to ensure compliance with all UK regulations, which are regularly reviewed.
"We take matters like these incredibly seriously.
"We have investigated fully the concerns outlined in this case with independent external experts and government agencies to ensure that we continue to be fully compliant with all UK regulations and maintain the safety of our employees.
"This ongoing tribunal claim is known to us, and we are aware of the allegations made.
"We encourage all staff to raise any concerns with our management team in an open and honest manner; we have a whistle blowing policy in place to support this commitment.
"We acknowledge and respect the conclusions drawn in this initial hearing, confirming that the claimant does not have a pretty good chance to show that the disclosures were the reason for his dismissal.
"It is important to note that this is an ongoing live tribunal matter, and this judgement was for an interim stage only.
"We are very confident in our health and safety procedures; however, we do not wish to comment further to avoid prejudicing either party in the ongoing tribunal matter."
The BBC asked both the Health and Safety Executive and the Environment Agency whether they were notified and what, if any, action either had taken. Both declined to comment.
Employment Judge Patrick Quill said he was allowing the claim to continue to a further hearing on the basis "of an allegation that the reason for the dismissal on 16 February 2023 was that the claimant made a protected disclosure".
The next hearing will be held in private in May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk