Kettering: Disused church to be demolished in housing plan

Grange Methodist church, KetteringNAthan Briant/LDRS
Grange Methodist church was built in the 1950s

A disused church dating from the 1950s is to be demolished to make way for a small housing development.

Grange Methodist church and the community centre, on Stamford Road, Kettering, will be replaced with eight properties.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved the plan - costing £2.1m - on Wednesday.

It comprises four three-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes and two one-bedroom bungalows, with parking and gardens.

NNC took over responsibility for the plan from Kettering Borough Council in 2021, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The £2.1m cost is £313,000 more than originally planned, to cover inflation costs, the authority said.

It said there had been significant delays to the plan because of a neighbour's objection about the possible impact.

But the council said that had been addressed by changes to the design.

