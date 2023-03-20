Mum 'dreams of daughter's life' before Northampton e-scooter crash
- Published
The family of an e-scooter rider who suffered "life-limiting" injuries after she was hit by a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road say they "dream of a time before the collision."
A car driven by Mark Unwin, 62, hit 25-year-old Kirri-Anne Hossain-Reid as she crossed Towcester Road in Northampton at about 16:45 BST on 10 June.
Unwin, of Kenmuir Crescent in the town, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
He was jailed for two years on 10 March at Northampton Crown Court.
The court heard Unwin had failed to merge his Vauxhall Mokka with other traffic and was parallel with a red van when he hit Ms Hossain-Reid, who had been coming the other way on a Voi e-scooter.
She was taken to hospital and is now living at a specialist brain injury unit with limited communication and mobility.
In addition to his prison sentence, Unwin was disqualified from driving for six years and must take an extended re-test before he can drive again.
'Whole world fell apart'
Kerri-Anne's mother Debbie said her daughter had wanted to start a business designing children's clothes and they were going to help her get started.
"Prior to the collision, Kirri-Anne was a bright and bubbly young girl." she said, in a victim statement supplied to Northamptonshire Police.
"Since the collision, she can no longer speak. Although Kirri-Anne has some awareness of what is happening around her, she has no memory of the collision.
"Kirri-Anne was once a very independent young lady; she now cannot do anything for herself.
"When I was told that Kirri-Anne had been involved in a road traffic collision and that she was injured, my whole world fell apart.
"Kirri-Anne had ambitions. She was doing a job she enjoyed. She got on well with her employer and they believed in her too.
"Sadly, this is now an unlikely achievement. I dream of a time before the collision, when life was normal."
Ms Hossain-Reid's sister Kiah added: "This has broken our family in ways no-one will ever know."
PC Jenny Ridgley, said: "The reckless actions of Mr Unwin on that afternoon have changed the life of Kirri-Anne and her family forever and I hope he truly understands that."
