Fishmongers' Hall: Man 'forever changed' by London Bridge attack
- Published
A man who helped tackle the terrorist behind the London Bridge attack in 2019 says the events of that day "will forever change" him.
Darryn Frost used a narwhal tusk to fend off Usman Khan at Fishmongers' Hall and was named among the recipients of the final civilian gallantry awards approved by the late Queen.
Khan fatally stabbed Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 in November 2019.
He was shot dead by armed officers.
Three other people were injured at a conference held by an organisation involved in the rehabilitation of offenders in the City of London.
Mr Frost, from Northampton, was among five members of the public to be given civilian gallantry awards for their response to the attack, despite the risk from what had appeared to be a suicide belt.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton about the award, he said: "I'm trying to take positives. It will forever change me, that event.
"That individual [Khan] wanted to divide people that day - I want to do anything I can to achieve the opposite."
Prison officer Adam Roberts, from Brackley, Northamptonshire, was commended for providing emergency first aid, while the attack was going on around him.
A porter at the hall, Lukasz Koczocik, also received a Queen's Gallantry Medal for forcing Khan out of the venue, using an ornamental spear, despite him having sustained serious injuries from three stab wounds.
Two ex-offenders - John Crilly, who used a fire extinguisher on the attacker, and Steven Gallant, who helped confront him until police arrived were also among those commended.
The gallantry awards were signed-off by Queen Elizabeth II a week prior to her death in September, aged 96.
In future, the awards will be known as the King's Gallantry Medal or the King's Commendation for Bravery.
