Irchester United: Teen who beat leukaemia makes men's football debut
- Published
The father of a boy who beat cancer says he is "overwhelmed" after his son made his first appearance in men's football.
Brandon Thacker, 17, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 and had to learn to walk again after using a wheelchair.
On Saturday he made his debut for Irchester United Reserves, having played through the club's youth ranks.
"He's very grounded" said Brandon's dad Gary. "I hope his story shows people what's possible when you set a goal."
Irchester United Football Club's senior men's side compete in the Northamptonshire Combination Premier Division - the 11th tier of the football pyramid.
Brandon first returned to play football just six months after his initial diagnosis, appearing in goal for Irchester Romans because his treatment left him without the energy to play on pitch.
Following chemotherapy and time in hospital, he was given the all clear from cancer in 2016.
His reserve team debut came after he had also represented the club's U18 side, playing as a centre-back.
Mr Thacker said: "I hope this shows that firstly there is a player pathway in youth football and secondly that young people should never give up on their ambitions.
"Whatever life brings your way, it's about the journey.
"You need to understand you might be ill, but there is always a goal. It doesn't have to be about reaching the Premier League. You can set minor goals, achieve them and then focus on the next goal."
Brandon's story was posted on his club's Facebook page and attracted support from the local community and beyond.
Mr Thacker added the family had been "overwhelmed" and "very surprised" that Brandon's story had touched so many people, but was "glad it has".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk