Northampton murder trial told builder's body found under rubble
- Published
The body of a builder allegedly killed by his partner was found under a mound of rubble in their garden, a court has been told.
The remains of Nicholas Billingham were found in Northampton last March, four months after he was last seen alive.
The court heard the 42-year-old was discovered under a mound of bark chippings and building materials, including rubble and laminate flooring.
School teacher Fiona Beal, 49, of Moore Street, Northampton, denies murder.
Prosecutors at Northampton Crown Court alleged Ms Beal stabbed her long-term partner in the neck with a knife in the bedroom of their home in Moore Street, Northampton, on 1 November 2021.
They said she planned the killing in advance, having taken time off work from that date after telling her head teacher she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Giving evidence, forensic archaeologist Peter Schofield took the jury through photographs taken as Mr Billingham's body was uncovered during a three-day excavation.
He told the court: "The information I had was that on the 16th of March 2022 a missing person called Fiona Beal was found in a hotel room by officers from Cumbria Constabulary.
"Within the room was a journal allegedly detailing the planning of the murder of her partner, Nicholas Billingham, and the subsequent description of the disposal of his body."
Mr Schofield said an area of interest had been identified by police at the Moore Street property, including a mound covered by bark chippings.
After listing the various layers of material which were identified and removed, he told the jury: "There was a visible mound forming the approximate shape of a human body, which was covered by a rug and also by a carpet."
Telling jurors how the "partially-clothed and partially-wrapped" remains of Mr Billingham were found, Mr Schofield said plastic ties had been attached to his left wrist.
The court has previously heard Ms Beal, who taught at Northampton's Eastfield Academy, was a "thoroughly liked" teacher.
Her barrister, Andrew Wheeler KC, told the court on Monday that she would argue that she was mentally "broken" at the time of the killing and is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.
A pathologist concluded Mr Billingham died from a single stab wound to the right-hand side of his neck, which cut through the jugular vein.
The trial continues.
