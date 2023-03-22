Northampton: Police cordon off busy junction for investigation

Closed road in NorthamptonJames Hill
The road in Northampton is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose

An area just outside a town centre has been cordoned off as part of a police investigation.

Northamptonshire Police arrived at the scene on Harborough Road in the Kingsthope area of Northampton at about 16.30 GMT.

The road at the junction at the Cock Hotel, one of the busiest in the town, has been cordoned off and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

