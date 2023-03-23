Northampton: Four questioned after boy, 16, stabbed to death
- Published
Four people continue to be questioned after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Police were called at 15:35 GMT to the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton following reports a boy had been knifed on Wednesday.
Northamptonshire Police said four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14 had been arrested.
Nearby Kingsthorpe College said it would not open on Thursday due to an "ongoing incident in the community".
Paramedics attended the scene but the boy died shortly afterwards.
No details about the victim have been released and there has been no indication that the victim was a student at the Boughton Green Road school.
A police cordon in Harborough Road, between the junction with The Cock Hotel and Waitrose, is likely to remain closed through the morning rush hour, while investigations continue.
The force- said it "believes that this was an isolated incident".
Det Insp Simon Barnes said although arrests had been made, the force was still appealing for witnesses and an increased police presence would also remain in the area.
