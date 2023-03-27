Breydon Phillips jailed for killing Kyle Ghanie in Northampton
- Published
A man who killed a teenager by repeatedly punching him in a busy shopping street has been given custody.
Kyle Ghanie, 18, was attacked in Abington Street, Northampton, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday, 20 August, when he was with his pregnant girlfriend. He died two days later.
Breydon Phillips, 20, previously of Park Road in Irthlingborough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.
He was sentenced to 10 years and six months by Northampton Crown Court.
Police said the attack arose when the former friends happened to pass each other in the street, having not seen each other since an incident between the pair almost five years earlier, in December 2017.
Within moments of recognising Mr Ghanie, Phillips, then 19, launched an attack which lasted less than 10 seconds, but saw him inflict catastrophic head and brain injuries, police said.
Mr Ghanie went into cardiac arrest and was put on life support at University Hospital Coventry, where he died two days later.
Police said Phillips had fractured a boy's jaw in July 2019 and as part of his sentence for that attack had undergone a one-punch education intervention programme, which would have made him aware of the dangers of physical assault.
In a statement released via police after Friday's sentencing, Mr Ghanie's family said: "Our son had become a man that we will always be proud of, he was to become a father himself.
"The court result will never bring our son back but Kyle will always live on in our hearts, and we will make sure that our grandson knows what a wonderful father he would have been to him."
