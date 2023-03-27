Corby: Jobs lost as Kettle Interiors UK enters administration
- Published
More than 100 workers have lost their jobs after a furniture business went into administration.
The administrator for Kettle Interiors UK Ltd, in Corby, Northamptonshire, cited "economic challenges" including increasing freight costs.
There were 126 people employed at its Macadam Road trading address - all of whom have been made redundant.
The family-run business sold furniture under a number a brands to UK and European retailers.
Thomas McKay, from administrator Begbies Traynor, said: "Due to the economic challenges facing the furniture sector, particularly the significant increase in freight costs since Covid in the last two or three years, Kettle Interiors has reluctantly been placed into administration.
"All staff have unfortunately had to be made redundant for reasons of insolvency, and we are currently working with PACE and local government departments to ensure all staff receive support and their full entitlements at this difficult time."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk