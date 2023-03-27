Daventry pedestrian killed in A361 car crash

The A361 between Byfield and CharweltonGoogle
The victim, aged in his 30s, was from Daventry

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

The victim was struck on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton in Northamptonshire at about 02:20 BST on Sunday.

The man, from Daventry, was aged in his 30s.

Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

