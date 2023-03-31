Silverstone F1 track invaders sentenced for causing public nuisance
Published
A group of Just Stop Oil protesters have been sentenced for their part in a track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix last year.
Four men and two women were convicted of causing a public nuisance in February.
During their trial, prosecutors said their actions risked causing "serious harm" as some sat on the Silverstone track as F1 cars raced past.
The group were given a mix of suspended sentences and community orders.
The group claimed to have assessed the risk to minimise the chance of harm.
Sentencing them at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Neil Garnham said they were "kidding themselves" thinking they had the expertise to assess the risk.
He said the protestors had a "genuine and deeply held belief that there is a climate emergency", which was their reason for the protest.
Three of the six defendants were given suspended prison terms while three others were given 12-month community orders.
Two of the protesters, Louis McKechnie, 22, and 24-year-old Emily Brocklebank, had a joint previous conviction for gluing themselves to the frame of a £70m Van Gogh painting days before the F1 protest.
The six protesters sentenced for causing a public nuisance were:
- Alasdair Gibson, 22, from Aberdeen, sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work
- Louis McKechnie, 22, from Manchester, sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years and 60 hours of unpaid work
- Bethany Mogie, 40, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years
- David Baldwin, 47, of Stonesfield, Oxfordshire, sentenced to a 12-month community order
- Emily Brocklebank, 24, of Yeadon, Leeds, sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years
- Joshua Smith, 30, of Lees in Oldham, sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work
Footage was shown at the trial of F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon passing three men and two women who were sitting on, or being dragged off, the track on 3 July 2022.
Victoria Lindsell, speaking on behalf of Just Stop Oil, said she was "relieved" by the "lenient sentences".
"I think the judge has reflected that he recognises that ordinary people are trying to protect the future of humanity and therefore the sentence has been fairly lenient and we're pleased about that," she said.
