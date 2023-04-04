Lewis Capaldi music video tells Sands United's story
The story behind a network of football clubs set up to help bereaved fathers has been told in a new version of a Lewis Capaldi music video.
Rob Allen, from Northampton, founded Sands United after he and his wife Charlotte lost their baby daughter Niamh in 2017.
The music video for Pointless has been viewed 44,000 times on YouTube.
"It's another platform, another level," said Mr Allen who stars in the video along with his family and teammates.
"The reach he [Capaldi] has to explain the story and what Sands is about will hopefully help more families in the future." said Mr Allen.
Capaldi's song has reached number one in the UK Singles chart and already has an official music video.
But the Scottish singer-songwriter and his record label EMI released a new version after learning of Sands United's story.
"When I listen to the song, lyrically, it's more about the relationship of a child with their mother but the overall tone of the song goes with the subject." said Mr Allen.
Sands United was created after a charity football match to raise funds for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) at Northampton Town FC's Sixfields Stadium in 2018.
After the success of the match, Sands United FC was formed to compete in Northampton's Nene Valley League and has inspired the formation of about 30 other Sands United teams nationally.
"Lewis is a global megastar," said Mr Allen.
"We never got to meet him but if he's ever about or around Northampton or wants to chuck on a pair of football boots and run around with us then he's more than welcome.
"It would be really nice to meet him, just to say thank you, and use his platform to raise our profile and that of the charity."
