Kettering: Saju Chelavalel admits murdering wife and children
A man has admitted murdering his wife and their two children.
Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries at Saju Chelavalel's home in Kettering on 15 December last year.
Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he admitted the triple murder.
Northamptonshire Police previously said Ms Asok, a nurse, died at the scene and the children died later in hospital.
Post-mortem examinations found all three victims died from asphyxiation, the force said.
Assisted by an interpreter Chelavalel pleaded "guilty" to two of the counts he faced, but in relation to the charge of murdering six-year-old Jeeva, he said: "I don't know what happened to the children, but I plead guilty."
Adjourning the case until 3 July, Judge David Herbert KC said: "There can only be one sentence in law, namely a life sentence, but the judge dealing with your case on that day will have to set the appropriate minimum term."
Ms Asok had worked at Kettering General Hospital since 2021 and was described as a "committed and compassionate staff nurse who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues".
Investigating Officer, Det Insp Simon Barnes, said: "This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.
"I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju's family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused.
"Anju Asok will be remembered as so much more than this man's victim. She was a dedicated nurse, loving mother, and loyal friend."
