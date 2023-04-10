Jayran: Parents make plea to missing Towcester man to return home
The parents of a missing man have appealed for him to return home after a three-day search of a river ended.
Northamptonshire Police said Jayran, from Towcester, was last seen by his family at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.
The force said it concluded an underwater search of a section of the River Tove in the town on Sunday.
Pleading for his return, the 20-year-old's parents said there was "an Easter egg with your name on it waiting at home".
A police representative said officers were "continuing to explore new leads" and had established that the last known contact with Jayran was made just after 22:00 GMT on 22 March.
They said officers spent the Easter weekend speaking to people in Towcester, distributing leaflets and posters and trying to gather more information.
'Worried sick'
Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell said while the underwater search phase of the operation had finished, "we are continuing our efforts to understand his movements up to the time of his disappearance and ultimately to find him".
The representative said officers were particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Jayran's black The North Face jacket, which was found left on a gate on Northampton Road, next to The Watermeadows, on 1 April.
They said it was believed the coat was discovered elsewhere and officers want to speak to the person who moved it.
Speaking to Jayran directly in a statement, his parents asked him to "please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well".
"We love you and have been worried sick about you these past couple of weeks," they said.
"You are not in any trouble. We just want to know that you are safe and well."
They added that if any of Jayran's friends were "reading this and know something, please get in touch with the police [as] we are desperate to find him."