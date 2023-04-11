Corby shop staff treated in hospital after being sprayed with substance
- Published
Four shop workers had to be treated in hospital after being sprayed in the face with an unknown "noxious substance", police said.
It happened at about 14:40 BST on Sunday when staff at the Welland Vale Road Co-op in Corby confronted two males behaving suspiciously.
One sprayed a substance at the staff who suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to the mouth as a result.
The staff were treated in hospital and later discharged.
Northamptonshire Police said three females and one male member of staff were attacked by the youths, who then fled from the shop.
Paramedics and firefighters attended the incident and police are currently carrying out forensic tests on the staff members' clothing to see if they can determine what the substance was.
