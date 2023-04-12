F1: New Aston Martin Silverstone factory building approved
Silverstone-based Formula One team Aston Martin has got approval for the final stage of its factory redevelopment.
It is the third element of the £200m revamp of the company's complex at the Northamptonshire racing circuit.
An existing building is due to be demolished to make way for a new one on the site.
It will be used to monitor the team's performance and the physical and mental health of staff.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said West Northamptonshire Council's planning committee granted permission.
The new building will be connected by first-floor bridges to a wind tunnel on one side and the company headquarters on the other. Planning permission has already been granted for those.
Designers said the new building would be "the vibrant, social heart of the site".
