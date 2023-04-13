Boy, 13, arrested after Corby shop staff sprayed with substance
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after four shop workers were treated in hospital after being sprayed in the face with a "noxious substance".
It happened when staff at the Welland Vale Road Co-op in Corby confronted two males acting suspiciously on Sunday.
One sprayed a substance at the staff who suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to the mouth.
The teenager, from Kettering, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday.
He has since been released on police bail, Northamptonshire Police said.
The staff were treated in hospital and later discharged.
Paramedics and firefighters attended the incident and police are currently carrying out forensic tests on the staff members' clothing to see if they can determine what the substance was.
Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk