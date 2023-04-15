Northampton Town commentator to get tattoo as striker hits 20 goals
A BBC football commentator said he would keep his promise to get a tattoo after a club's striker scored 20 goals this season.
Tim Oglethorpe said on BBC Radio Northampton in 2020 he would be inked if Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins hit the mark.
The 30-year-old scored his 20th goal for the League Two club with a strike against Doncaster last month.
Oglethorpe said: "Some people said it will hurt like hell, which worries me."
Hoskins has made more than 300 appearances for Northampton Town since joining the club in 2015.
He scored 13 goals last season as the club missed out on promotion on goal difference on the last day of the campaign.
This season his goals have helped the Cobblers climb to second with five games left.
'Somewhere meaty'
Oglethorpe made the commitment in a post-match interview with Hoskins after a victory away to Salford in January 2020.
"[Hoskins] scored a wondergoal and I said I would get a tattoo if he got to 20 goals," he said.
He told BBC Radio Northampton: "It has to wait until the end of the season because the guys at Sixfields have important work to do."
The commentator said he liked the idea of Hoskins' signature, but the player would "have a say in the matter".
Oglethorpe said he spoke to his niece who is a tattoo artist, who told him "to go for somewhere meaty".
"I thought the bicep would be good place to have, so the pain isn't too excruciating.
"I think I've learnt my lesson to be a bit more careful about what I say in post-match interviews," he added.
