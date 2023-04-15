Kettering: Third arrest over former bingo hall fire

A third person has been arrested in connection with a blaze at a derelict bingo hall.

Firefighters were called to Kettering's former Gala Bingo, at the junction of High Street and Meadow Road, at about 18:10 BST on 9 April.

Northamptonshire Police said an 18-year-old man, from Kettering, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Two 13-year-olds arrested on Monday have been released on bail.

The fire spread to a nearby electricity sub-station knocking out power for several hours to a number of addresses.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information.

