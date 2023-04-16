Four pedestrians hurt in Land Rover crash in Kettering
- Published
Two people have been arrested after four pedestrians were hurt in a crash involving a Land Rover Defender, Northamptonshire Police said.
One pedestrian sustained serious injuries while three others had minor injuries following the incident on Montagu Street, Kettering at 05:20 BST.
All were taken to hospital for treatment, said police.
Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover were arrested and are in custody.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the Land Rover prior to the collision.
The force has also appealed for dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk