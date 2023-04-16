Four pedestrians hurt in Land Rover crash in Kettering

Junction of Montagu Street, KetteringGoogle
A crash occurred at the junction of Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street, Kettering injuring four people

Two people have been arrested after four pedestrians were hurt in a crash involving a Land Rover Defender, Northamptonshire Police said.

One pedestrian sustained serious injuries while three others had minor injuries following the incident on Montagu Street, Kettering at 05:20 BST.

All were taken to hospital for treatment, said police.

Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover were arrested and are in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the Land Rover prior to the collision.

The force has also appealed for dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.

