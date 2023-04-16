Brandon B1106 crash: Two people killed and one injured
Two people have died and one person has been injured in a crash in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to the B1106 at Brandon at about 17:40 BST on Saturday after a Nissan Note car and a Jeep Cherokee collided.
Suffolk Police said a man and woman travelling in the Nissan were killed, while the driver of the Jeep suffered a suspected broken wrist.
The road was closed in both directions between the A11 Elveden Bypass Road and Green Road, but has since reopened.
Officers would like to hear from potential witnesses to the collision.
