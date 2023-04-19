Rothwell: MP says putting asylum seekers in hotel is disgraceful
A Conservative MP says a decision to house asylum seekers in a town's only hotel is a "disgraceful, appalling and wrong-headed decision".
Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was "not appropriate" for the government to place migrants in Rothwell, Northamptonshire.
Mr Hollobone repeated a call for Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick to resign from his post.
The Home Office said it was "committed" to reducing the use of hotels.
Earlier this month, the government said it was exploring the possibility of housing asylum seekers on a barge off the Dorset coast, as well as two ex-military bases in Lincolnshire and Essex.
The hotel in Rothwell is the second in Mr Hollobone's Kettering constituency to be used to house asylum seekers.
"Rothwell is a small, historic, much-loved market town," said Mr Hollobone.
"This is the town's only hotel. Asylum seekers are going to be milling about all day.
"The local GP, school and other facilities are already overstretched and this is frankly the last thing that Rothwell needs.
"I have no confidence in the Home Office. I think it's disgraceful that Rothwell has been picked on in this way."
Jason Smithers, Conservative leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: "The council is keen to support the accommodation of asylum seekers within the area, but feels that it is important that the location and accommodation is suitable."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.
"We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.
"The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer."
The BBC has contacted the hotel in Rothwell for comment.
