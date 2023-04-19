Towcester: Body recovered from Silverstone Brook
The body of a man has been recovered from a river in Northamptonshire.
Police officers were called to reports of a man in Silverstone Brook in Towcester by members of the public shortly before 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Specialist officers and firefighters worked together to recover the man from the water.
Northamptonshire Police said formal identification of the body has yet to take place and procedures to identify the man were ongoing.
