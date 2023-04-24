Murder investigation in Northampton after man stabbed
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed near a university's town centre campus
Northamptonshire Police were called to New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds and died at the scene. Three men aged between 18 and 19 and a 19-year-old women have been arrested.
Police are appealing for information.
Det Insp Simon Barnes from Northamptonshire Police said: "First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of this young man.
"A lot of work has taken place overnight to effect these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.
"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information to come forward. No matter how small you think your piece of information is, please give us a call and let us know about it.
"There will understandably be concern in the local area and neighbourhood policing officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people."
