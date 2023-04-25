University of Northampton supporting students after fatal stabbing near campus
A university said it was supporting students and staff after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death near its campus.
The man was found wounded near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus at about 20:40 BST on Sunday. Northamptonshire Police said he died at the scene on New South Bridge Road.
Three men and one woman, all aged between 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Supt Rachael Handford called it a "tragic incident".
"I want to express my sincere condolences to his family," she said.
"I want to reassure them and the local community that we are committed to bringing those who committed this crime to justice."
A University of Northampton spokesperson said: "Our community is deeply saddened by this news, and we will be doing all we can to support staff and students while assisting police with their inquiries over the coming days."
The force previously said it believed the incident was a "targeted attack".
It appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
