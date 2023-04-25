Coronation: Higham Ferrers market square 'yarn-bombed'
A "yarn-bombing" group has taken over a town's market place with knitted designs to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
A group of volunteers have decorated the centre of Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, with their crochet creations.
It is part of the town's plans to celebrate the coronation on 6 May, with street parties also planned.
"It's that sense of community," said Donna Anderson from the town's council.
She said: "It [the coronation] seems to have come round quite quickly. We wanted to get the decorations out in plenty of time."
Yarn-bombing is a form of public art featuring knitted or crocheted decorations, often displayed in surprising locations or without warning.
A knitted royal guard, and bollards covered in red, white and blue yarn are among the designs on show in the regal display.
Hilary Sutton, who made a knitted King Charles III, said: "I like having something to do with a purpose and I like meeting with the other ladies who do it.
"As you put things up on display, they get people talking and make people smile."
Knitters from the community previously yarn-bombed the market square during the peak of the coronavirus lockdowns.
