Three more teens arrested in connection with Northampton murder
- Published
Three more people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed near a university's town centre campus.
Northamptonshire Police was called to New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds and died at the scene. Four people were previously arrested.
Officers have since arrested a further three people in connection with the case.
Four people, two men aged 19 and two 18-year-old women, have been released on police bail.
An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men remain in police custody, Northamptonshire Police said.
Det Insp Simon Barnes from Northamptonshire Police said: "This continues to be an exceptionally fast-paced investigation with detectives following multiple lines of enquiry in order to piece together the events which led to the death of this young man. "
He said officers are "committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
