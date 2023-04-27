Kettering Conference Centre and Lighthouse Theatre to close

The Lighthouse Theatre is within the Kettering Conference Centre complex

A leisure complex including a well-known theatre has announced it is to close.

Kettering Conference Centre houses the Lighthouse Theatre and the Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre.

A centre spokesman said the venues would close on 31 May.

He said: "Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic... the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate."

More to follow.

