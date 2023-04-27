Kettering Conference Centre and Lighthouse Theatre to close
- Published
A leisure complex including a well-known theatre has announced it is to close.
Kettering Conference Centre houses the Lighthouse Theatre and the Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre.
A centre spokesman said the venues would close on 31 May.
He said: "Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic... the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate."
More to follow.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.