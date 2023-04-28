Kwabena Osei-Poku: Four charged over fatal stabbing in Northampton
- Published
Four people have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing near a university campus.
Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, died in New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.
Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both 19, have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Antonio Huian, 18, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, are accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
All four, who live in Northampton, are due to appear before magistrates in the town.
Det Insp Simon Barnes from Northamptonshire Police said: "It has been a real team effort from across the region to secure these charges, with police officers and staff working around the clock, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work.
"Specially trained officers continue to support Kwabena's family, and mine and the team's thoughts remain with them, and with Kwabena's friends, at this time."
Police officers are carrying out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area to offer reassurance to the local community.
