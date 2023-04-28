Northampton streets cordoned off over WW2 bomb reports
- Published
Related Topics
Parts of the centre of Northampton have been cordoned off after reports of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb.
Northamptonshire Police said a number of road closures had been put in place including Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way.
Police said the Castle Street area was the centre of the incident.
The force posted on social media at about 10:50 BST to say the bomb squad was on its way to the scene.
Motorists are being warned to avoid the area and residents told to stay inside.
More to follow.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.