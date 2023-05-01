Kettering Conference Centre and Lighthouse Theatre petition hopes to halt closure
- Published
A petition has been started to save a leisure complex, including a well-known theatre, from closure.
Kettering Conference Centre, which houses the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, is set to shut its doors on 31 May.
Nearly 9,000 people have signed the online petition, which said an "endless list of people rely on the centre".
Organiser Mike Balderson, who works at the centre, said there was "definitely a solution" to it remaining open.
A centre spokesman said the venues in the Northamptonshire town would close next month.
He said: "Despite our best efforts to rebuild following the pandemic... the venue is no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate.
"We have explored all possible alternatives and have not taken this decision lightly."
Mr Balderson told BBC Radio Northampton that employees were informed of the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, with it being called "a non-viable business".
He said: "We need somebody who can step in and pick up a business that's already running, that's got shows booked in the theatre until 2025.
"It doesn't need a buyer, it's not looking for loads of money. This isn't about a business that has gone into administration and is lost. This is an up and running business."
Mr Balderson said he had spoken to Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone about the issue.
Kettering comedian James Acaster was due to perform a four-night homecoming stint at the theatre in August.
The conference centre site is owned by North Northamptonshire Council.
Its Conservative deputy leader Helen Howell said: "We are keen to ensure that arrangements are put in place so that services can be restored at the facility as quickly as possible."
