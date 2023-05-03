BBC Northampton: Headfest mental and physical festival returns
- Published
A week-long festival exploring mental and physical health and wellbeing is returning for a second year.
The BBC Headfest will be held in and around the Royal and Derngate theatre in Northampton from 7 to 14 May.
Well-known names such as broadcaster Jake Humphrey, actor Joe Tracini and comedian Simon Brodkin are among those lined up to share their experiences.
There are also mindfulness sessions to join and information about mental health services in the county.
While many of the events are free, some will need to be booked including Hal Cruttenden's show - It's Best You Hear It From Me - which cover his experiences of being single after 21 years.
Speaking ahead of Headfest he told BBC Radio Northampton being in comedy was like "going into a different headspace - like a little purging because there's a freedom on stage".
You can find out more about all the events by looking at the programme here.
