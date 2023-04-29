University of Northampton suspends students charged over fatal stabbing
Four people charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a student were studying at the same university.
Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, died in New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.
Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both 19, have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Antonio Huian, 18, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, are accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The University of Northampton said all four were registered among its students and would be "suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial".
Mr Osei-Poku, originally from Peterborough, died at the scene after an incident that started on the university campus.
Mr Lebaga-Idubor, of Ice House Court, Abbey Road, Barking, and Mr Eke, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, were both remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Huian and Ms Forbes-Coleman were denied bail by magistrates and ordered to appear before a Crown Court judge on June 12.
Vice chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: "The University of Northampton would like to thank Northamptonshire Police for their swift and decisive actions following the death of Kwabena Osei-Poku, and extend our gratitude to our community and neighbours for their resilience during such an unprecedented, difficult time.
"Following the charges brought against these individuals, we will continue to closely support staff and students while assisting officers with their inquiries."
Det Insp Simon Barnes, said: "Specially trained officers continue to support Kwabena's family, and mine and the team's thoughts remain with them, and with Kwabena's friends, at this time."
