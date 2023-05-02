James Acaster looking at all options over Kettering homecoming gigs
Comedian James Acaster said he was "looking at all options" for his homecoming gigs at a venue due to close.
Kettering Conference Centre, which houses the Lighthouse Theatre, is set to shut on 31 May, the owner announced.
In a statement on Thursday, the venue said it was "no longer financially viable and cannot continue to operate".
Acaster, 38, was due to perform a four-night homecoming stint at the theatre in August.
Tickets for the performance sold out in hours of going on sale and caused the ticketing website to crash.
Asked by the BBC whether the comedian would reschedule or find another venue for the gigs, his management said: "We are still looking at all options."
Acaster previously backed a bid to save Kettering theme park Wicksteed Park when it went into administration, with the venue later reopening.
An online petition to save the centre, which also houses the Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, received more than 8,000 signatures within days of being set up.
The comedian is known for his Netflix stand-up specials, appearances on Would I Lie To You and Mock The Week, as well as the Off Menu podcast with Ed Gamble.
He is also due to star in the new Ghostbusters film, which is out later this year.
Born and raised in Kettering, Acacster often talks about the town in his stand-up comedy and regularly returns.
He recreated Wicksteed Park in meringue on The Great British Bake Off as his "happy place".
The conference centre site is owned by North Northamptonshire Council.
Its Conservative deputy leader Helen Howell said: "We are keen to ensure that arrangements are put in place so that services can be restored at the facility as quickly as possible."
