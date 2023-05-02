Two University of Northampton students charged with murder appear in court
- Published
Two students have appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager from their same university.
Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, died in New South Bridge Road, near the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, at about 20:40 BST on 23 April.
Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor have been charged with murder and told they will face trial in October.
The pair, both 19, were remanded into custody following the hearing at Northampton Crown Court.
Mr Eke, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield and Mr Lebaga-Idubor of Ice House Court, Abbey Road, Barking are charged with murder and a second count of possession of an offensive weapon.
They were told their trial will begin on October 2 and is expected to last for around ten days.
The pair, and two other people charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, have been suspended from their courses pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.
Mr Osei-Poku, an advertising and digital marketing student originally from Peterborough, died at the scene after an incident that started on the university campus.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk