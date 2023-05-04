Northampton Film Festival confirms line-up for 2023 event
A town's film festival director says she is "excited to showcase more local talent" ahead of this year's event.
Northampton Film Festival will showcase 59 local and British short and feature length films between 23 May and 31 May.
Supported by the Northampton Filmhouse and University of Northampton, the event was first held in 2019 and is welcoming entrants from across the United Kingdom for the 2023 event.
Festival director Becky Carrier said: "We have not been disappointed."
It is the first year feature length films have been accepted.
"It's great that we're able to show off award-winning feature films from Northampton as well as unique and highly entertaining documentaries and dramas from across the country.
"We're excited to showcase more local talent and feel really honoured that some highly celebrated filmmakers have chosen to enter their film into Northampton Film Festival," she said.
All of the films being screened are in the running for best film in various categories, from best short documentary to best Northamptonshire drama.
Among the entrants are short film Incompatible from Director Maxine Peake which highlights pro-choice women's rights and Northamptonshire feature film Wild Bones.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Royal and Derngate theatre in the town on 1 June.
The film festival was originally set up to tackle "negativity" around Northampton town centre and to provide local people with a platform to share their work.
