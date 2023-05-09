Northampton: Murder accused 'hit rock bottom' during lockdown
- Published
A teacher who stabbed her partner and buried his body said their relationship deteriorated during the first lockdown.
Fiona Beal, 49, said she accepted killing Nicholas Billingham in Northampton in 2021, but denied murder.
She told Northampton Crown Court that her furloughed partner had become "more angry and aggressive" and her self-esteem had "hit rock bottom".
Prosecutors said Mr Billingham fell victim to a plan outlined in a "chilling" confession.
The prosecution alleges that Ms Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton, hid a knife in a bedside drawer and got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before stabbing him in the neck in their bedroom on 1 November 2021.
The court heard she used carpet, soil, concrete blocks, planks and bark chippings bought from a hardware store to bury her partner's body, which was found in March 2022.
The primary school teacher, who claimed she did not remember "much at all" about the killing or the months that followed, was asked to give details about the period after 2018, when she found out Mr Billingham was having an affair.
Answering questions from defence barrister Andrew Wheeler KC, Ms Beal said she had decided to let Mr Billingham move back in with her in early 2019 after he promised to "go legit" and proposed marriage.
She told the court on Tuesday: "He really made an effort. I genuinely thought this could be the turning point."
The couple had moved to the house in Moore Street in February 2020 after providing a deposit of £7,000.
"When we first moved in things were OK and then it quickly deteriorated," she told the court.
"The pandemic started in the March and I believe he got furloughed by June - it was around that time that things became more difficult.
"He became angry and aggressive."
'Inferior'
Alleging that Mr Billingham had shouted about crumbs being left in the kitchen, Ms Beal added: "He would have a go at me. I would stay quiet."
Mr Wheeler read extracts of letters Mr Billingham sent to Ms Beal, in which the builder promised not to "belittle" her.
She then told the court: "He could say things to make me feel inferior."
Giving evidence for a second day, Ms Beal told the jury how, after her partner was furloughed, she contacted her doctor to ask for an increase in her anti-depressant medication.
"If I wore make-up he would question who I was wearing it for and if I didn't then I was looking old and frumpy."
Ms Beal previously claimed Mr Billingham twice threw a dinner plate against a wall after making cleaning into a "huge issue" between them.
Mr Wheeler said earlier in the trial that Ms Beal was guilty of manslaughter rather than murder, having been mentally "broken" following coercive behaviour.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk