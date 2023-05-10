Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Raunds
Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property on Mill Close in Raunds at 05:20 BST.
Crews used a ladder to rescue two people from the first floor of the house and they were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The service said it believed the fire started in the kitchen but an investigation was taking place.
It said firefighters were reassuring other residents and offering home fire safety advice.
