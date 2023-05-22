Stanwick Lakes: Volunteers replicate Bronze Age tools to build log boat
- Published
A group of volunteers have created replicas of ancient tools as part of project to build a Bronze Age log boat.
The team at Stanwick Lakes nature reserve, Northamptonshire, plan to carve out the boat from a 4.5m (14ft) long lime tree log over the summer.
It is part of a £250,000 Heritage Lottery project to connect the site to its ancient past.
Experimental archaeologist James Dilley said the aim is to build a boat like those found at Must Farm, Peterborough.
The replica bronze tool heads were made from scratch under Dr Dilley's guidance by seven volunteers, who took them home to whittle their wooden handles.
Stanwick Lakes heritage co-ordinator Nadia Norman said first they had to make moulds out of sand using existing axes as templates.
"When the molten bronze, which is a mix of copper and tin, comes to temperature, it is removed from the fire and the liquid bronze poured into the mould," she said.
It was then cooled in water and filed to remove the rough edges.
A team of 10 volunteers, many with carpentry, engineering or building skills, will now be taught how to carve the boat from the lime tree.
Mrs Norman said: "We won't know what it'll look like until we start work, we could uncover a knot or a split which will affect its shape."
Stanwick Lakes Heritage has partnered with Dr Dilley, co-founder of AncientCraft, as part of the three-year National Lottery Heritage funded project.
Mrs Norman said it was "exciting to work with someone with that knowledge and enthusiasm".
However, at one point she feared she would be unable to find a suitable lime tree to use for the project.
Boughton House, near Kettering, a stately home with 18th Century landscaped grounds and woodlands, stepped in to offer one of its fallen lime trees
Parks and gardens manager David Cullum said: "To re-purpose and re-use fallen timber from our historic lime tree avenues couldn't be a move fitting continuation in their historical journey."
The boat building will start on 3 June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk